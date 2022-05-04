Controversial Essex Westford School Board Member Resigns 

"When I was elected to the board, I had one goal in mind: to make the board more accessible and approachable to those who have concerns and criticisms. After over a year, I can honestly say that goal has not been achieved. If anything, it is worse," Cady wrote. "Board leadership has spent a wasteful amount of time admonishing me for doing exactly what this board does not: engage in two-way dialogue with the public."





Seven Days on Wednesday, Cady said that her family is planning to move out of state, both to be closer to relatives and also because of "the very toxic environment for those who have differing views." Resigning prior to moving is "the respectful and moral thing to do," she wrote.



Cady, who has lived in six other states and two other countries, added that she has found that in Vermont, "the intensity of hatred directed towards those with differing conclusions eclipses any other state or country our family has lived in."

