Copeland Hanzas Enters the Race for Secretary of State 

Longtime Democratic lawmaker Sarah Copeland Hanzas (D-Bradford) is joining the race to succeed outgoing Secretary of State Jim Condos.

"I have a history of 18 years of public service of taking on really complicated and complex topics and leading on them, and I want to be the next defender of democracy in Vermont," Copeland Hanzas said.



She said she expected to release more details about her ideas for the office on May 3.



