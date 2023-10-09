Courtesy: Stephen Sanborn, 1952-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Stephen Sanborn

Stephen Edward Sanborn (Steve, as most knew him) passed away in his home in Colchester on October 2, 2023. He was 71 years old.



Steve was born in Burlington, Vt., on February 5, 1952, to Francis and Eileen Sanborn. He grew up in Rutland alongside his seven brothers and sisters: Karen Piggrem, John Sanborn, James Sanborn, Patricia Sanborn, Francis Sanborn, William Sanborn and Lorri Tappan. He was a 1971 graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy, and upon graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary O’Donnell, on July 31, 1976. Steve served for four years in the Navy and then joined the Army National Guard in 1988, where he served for 22 years until retiring as a master sergeant in 2010.



Steve enjoyed being outdoors and spent every hunting season with his son and close friends at their deer camp. He grew spectacular tomato plants and enjoyed cooking and eating new and delicious foods. He and his family enjoyed summer trips to Maine, where lobster dinner was always the best day of the trip. He and Mary enjoyed traveling in New England throughout their retirement.



Steve had a great sense of humor and a big heart and brought belly laughs and the best hugs to every family gathering. His giant, raucous family will miss him greatly.



Steve is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary; their three children, Laura and spouse Dustin Fregeau, Stephen, and Rebecca and partner Kristina Cruz; and two grandchildren, Weston and Brynn Fregeau, as well as his brothers, sisters, and 26 nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life will be held on October 20, 2023, in Rutland, Vt., at the Moose Lodge, 1 to 4 p.m. Please come by anytime. Steve will be buried at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Trust Fund at Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, 1 National Life Dr., Dewey Building, Montpelier, VT 05620-3208.