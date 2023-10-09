 Courtesy: Stephen Sanborn, 1952-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

October 09, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Courtesy: Stephen Sanborn, 1952-2023 

U.S. Navy and Army National Guard veteran brought belly laughs and the best hugs to every family gathering

Published October 9, 2023 at 6:05 a.m. | Updated October 9, 2023 at 1:18 p.m.

click to enlarge Stephen Sanborn - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Stephen Sanborn

Stephen Edward Sanborn (Steve, as most knew him) passed away in his home in Colchester on October 2, 2023. He was 71 years old.

Steve was born in Burlington, Vt., on February 5, 1952, to Francis and Eileen Sanborn. He grew up in Rutland alongside his seven brothers and sisters: Karen Piggrem, John Sanborn, James Sanborn, Patricia Sanborn, Francis Sanborn, William Sanborn and Lorri Tappan. He was a 1971 graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy, and upon graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary O’Donnell, on July 31, 1976. Steve served for four years in the Navy and then joined the Army National Guard in 1988, where he served for 22 years until retiring as a master sergeant in 2010.

Steve enjoyed being outdoors and spent every hunting season with his son and close friends at their deer camp. He grew spectacular tomato plants and enjoyed cooking and eating new and delicious foods. He and his family enjoyed summer trips to Maine, where lobster dinner was always the best day of the trip. He and Mary enjoyed traveling in New England throughout their retirement.

Steve had a great sense of humor and a big heart and brought belly laughs and the best hugs to every family gathering. His giant, raucous family will miss him greatly.

Steve is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary; their three children, Laura and spouse Dustin Fregeau, Stephen, and Rebecca and partner Kristina Cruz; and two grandchildren, Weston and Brynn Fregeau, as well as his brothers, sisters, and 26 nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held on October 20, 2023, in Rutland, Vt., at the Moose Lodge, 1 to 4 p.m. Please come by anytime. Steve will be buried at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Trust Fund at Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, 1 National Life Dr., Dewey Building, Montpelier, VT 05620-3208.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

  • Obituary: Donna Newhall Larrow

  • Donna Newhall Larrow

    Vermonter worked in the UVM athletics office, made a world-class pot roast, and was always supportive and good-humored
    • Oct 9, 2023
  • Obituary: Fred Golish, 1934-2023

  • Fred Golish, 1934-2023

    U.S. Air Force veteran flew with Vermont Air National Guard
    • Oct 6, 2023
  • Obituary: John Paul Lavigne, 1945-2023

  • John Paul Lavigne, 1945-2023

    Lifelong Vermonter made a career out of his love for driving and enjoyed meeting new people throughout his travels
    • Oct 4, 2023
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation