Creature Features: Scratching an Itch in the Animal Issue 

If there's one edition for which Seven Days writers never have problems finding stories, it's the Animal Issue. This annual paean to our furry (and feathered and scaly) friends is more likely to present the opposite challenge: too much to choose from. That was undoubtedly the case this year, as reporters across departments, from news to arts and culture to food, spun compelling tails — er, tales.

Reporter Colin Flanders redefines "hard news" with a profile of Magic Mike, a legendarily randy goat who may just be the most prolific stud in Vermont. Perhaps the amorous billy should look into a room at the goat Hotel in Stowe.

The "goatel" is part of a larger operation run by Terry Meis, a member of a famous National Football League family who provides refuge to injured animals, including ponies and horses. It's a good bet Meis owns one or two titles by Trafalgar Square Books in Pomfret, the world's premier publisher of horse books.

Every dog has its day, and that's especially true in the Animal Issue. In an essay, Burlington's Rachel Mullis reflects on her journey to on-leash dog ownership. A companion piece offers artist Frances Cannon's illustrations of tips from dog trainer Llyr Lauderback. One key to training success is positive reinforcement, usually of the edible variety. Canine staffer Cleo Shapiro offers her expert opinion on tasty locavore dog treats.

In the interest of balanced coverage, Seven Dayzers have a love for cats, too. Though perhaps not as much as Michele Macy, the self-appointed keeper of stray cats in Burlington's Old North End.

In Montpelier, the owner of the eccentric shop the Quirky Pet is questioning whether she should open again after last month's catastrophic floods. Humans weren't the only ones who experienced traumatic flooding. Officials fear the damage to the state's fish population could rival that of Tropical Storm Irene, when more than half of the state's fish died or were displaced. The upheaval might be yet another good reason not to eat sea lamprey.

Elsewhere in the wild, a colony of endangered Indiana bats is thriving in a Chittenden County forest. Meanwhile, mosquitoes are thriving everywhere. And Steve Goldstein attempts to figure out why last month a moose wandered into Burlington, where it was struck and killed by a car.

Finally, this week Seven Days introduces a new regular addition to the paper, a pet obituaries section called Fur-ever Loved. The first installment is composed of staffers' remembrances in tribute to beloved pets who have crossed the rainbow bridge.