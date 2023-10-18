Crumbs: ArtsRiot Space for Lease; Jones the Boy Closes Bristol Retail Bakery; 'Seven Days' Makes Late-Night TV 

click to enlarge File: Melissa Pasanen

ArtsRiot in 2020

The building at 400 Pine Street in Burlington that hosted the ArtsRiot restaurant and entertainment venue is for lease again. James Unsworth of the Howard Space Partnership, which owns the building, confirmed that the 6,800-square-foot space is available.

ArtsRiot closed in fall 2022. Unsworth said he could not comment on the previous deal with PlantPub, a Massachusetts-based vegan restaurant group, which had announced it would open a location in the space over the summer. A public relations consultant for PlantPub said she no longer represents the restaurant.

click to enlarge Courtesy

Ash Allison and Ryan Kick of Jones the Boy

After more than two years in operation, Jones the Boy Bake Shop has closed its retail bakery at 28 North Street in Bristol. Co-owners Ash Allison and Ryan Kick confirmed by email that they will continue to bake for a roster of wholesale accounts, such as City Market, Onion River Co-op in Burlington, and will share updates about pop-up events and holiday menus at jonestheboy.com and on Instagram @jonestheboybakeshop.

click to enlarge File: Melissa Pasanen

Massaged kale salad made with Lesbian Kale Sauce

We know kale is nutritious — and, depending on how it's prepared, it can be delicious. We did not fully realize its comic potential until Seth Meyers shouted out a recent Seven Days story on Lesbian Kale Sauce in his October 3 segment "Jokes Seth Can't Tell." See it on the "Late Night With Seth Meyers" YouTube channel.