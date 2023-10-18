Crumbs: ArtsRiot Space for Lease; Jones the Boy Closes Bristol Retail Bakery; 'Seven Days' Makes Late-Night TV 

Published October 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
| Updated October 18, 2023 at 10:12 a.m.
File: Melissa Pasanen
ArtsRiot in 2020
The building at 400 Pine Street in Burlington that hosted the ArtsRiot restaurant and entertainment venue is for lease again. James Unsworth of the Howard Space Partnership, which owns the building, confirmed that the 6,800-square-foot space is available.
ArtsRiot closed in fall 2022. Unsworth said he could not comment on the previous deal with PlantPub, a Massachusetts-based vegan restaurant group, which had announced it would open a location in the space over the summer. A public relations consultant for PlantPub said she no longer represents the restaurant.
