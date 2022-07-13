Crumbs: Two Restaurants Close in Chittenden County 

click to enlarge File: Glenn Russell

Eddie Lee (left) and Ting Ng in April 2019

Silver Palace ended its 36-year run in South Burlington on July 2.

Ting Ng, Eddie Lee and Ken Wong opened the pan-Asian restaurant at 1216 Williston Road in 1986 — when Chinese cuisine was rare in Vermont — and made a mark with upscale dishes such as coconut shrimp and Grand Marnier pork.

In 2019, Ng told Seven Days, "I was kind of young when I was first here. Now I'm a senior citizen."

The restaurant celebrated its legacy on social media in the lead-up to its closure, highlighting old favorites such as beef and broccoli and electric tiki-style cocktails.

Two former Silver Palace cooks now work at Jr's Original Peking Duck House in Winooski, which opens this week.

The Hideaway Steakhouse & Grill in Colchester closed permanently at the beginning of the month, too. Restaurant management announced on social media that July 1 would be its last night open, thanking regulars and staff for their support during its year-and-a-half run at 85 South Park Drive.

The Hideaway offered big portions and a selection of steaks, including tomahawk rib eyes that measured nearly two feet from end to end. It also built a following for its extravagant "crazy shakes," which were loaded with toppings ranging from cookies and candy to cheeseburger sliders.

Neither restaurant's owners could be reached for comment.