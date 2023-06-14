Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4c0014-7 10 v.s.a. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published June 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0014-7 from SHM Shelburne, LLC 14785 Preston Road, Suite 975, Dallas, TX 75254 was received on March 21, 2023, and deemed complete on June 2, 2023. The project specifically authorizes the after-the-fact demolition of the former boat storage building and of the Bruce Hill Yacht Sales building (FKA 4520 Harbor Road), in addition to the constructed impervious area that replaced the Bruce Hill Yacht Sales building, the after-the-fact construction of the replacement boat storage building, the construction of an outdoor boat storage rack, the construction of an underground stormwater treatment system on the eastern portion of the property, and the construction of an outdoor boat washing facility which will be regraded and paved to facilitate positive drainage to a proposed oil/water separator and pump station, which will send the wash water to an existing holding tank.
The project is located at 4584 Harbor Road in Shelburne, Vermont.
This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0014-7).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before June 28, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this June 8, 2023.
By: _/s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
