Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0329-17I-2 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published May 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0329-17I-2 from Cabrera Properties, LLC, Attn: Andrew and Elizabeth Cabrera, 1640 Cochran Road, Richmond, VT 05477 and Cabrera Properties LLC, Attn: Andrew and Elizabeth Cabrera, 15 Corporate Drive, Essex, VT 05452 was received on March 31, 2023, and deemed complete on April 17, 2023. The project is generally described as construction of a 2,100 square foot building addition to an existing commercial building, expansion of the existing paved parking area, relocation of existing storage containers, and the construction of a 4,338 square foot warehouse building on the rear of Lot 15. The project is located at 15 Corporate Drive in Essex, VT. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0329-17I-2).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before May 19, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub- criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number
below.
Dated this April 27, 2023.
By:/s/ Stephanie H. Monaghan
Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-261-1944
