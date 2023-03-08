click to enlarge Courtesy

Danny James, Heatwave

(Inner Ocean Records, cassette, digital, vinyl)

One of the joys of observing the local music scene for decades is watching artists evolve from promising talents into absolute monsters. Heatwave, the debut album from neo-soul songwriter Danny James, marks just such a moment.

The man behind the moniker is Danny Whitney, a standout keyboardist and longtime fixture of the BTV scene. With groups such as JUPTR and smalltalker, he's been a consummate sideman, always guiding the groove and only stealing the show when it was time to step up for a solo. With the Danny James rebrand, he's stepping to the front as a songwriter and singer.

The results on Heatwave are nothing short of amazing. These 10 tracks are a collaboration with 802 hip-hop superproducer Es-K, who has been tapping Whitney's supple melodic touch for his own projects for well over a decade now. That friendship is the foundation of the album, pairing Whitney's layered, inventive songwriting over Es-K's equally organic work on percussion and sound design.

Opener "All In" sets the tone, an instrumental workout that evokes something like Steely Dan cutting backing tracks for Jodeci. It also spotlights John Culbreth's stunningly articulated trumpet lines.

The big reveal comes on the second song, "Time." Danny James is a fantastic singer, with a confident, refreshingly clear voice with no affectations. He's also got an ear for writing catchy, timeless hooks. 99 Neighbors' own rapper-singer Maari joins him, delivering a knockout verse.

"Falling Apart" features the pure pipes of Stephanie Wilson, another longtime collaborator and friend. She also returns with some subtle but choice backing vocals in later songs, just one of a dozen little touches that makes the album soar.

Beyond that, however, Heatwave is all Danny James. Perhaps the most difficult test for budding R&B artists is writing a dead-earnest love song that doesn't sound corny or lean on clichés. He pulls that off several times over here, but "Better by Your Side" may be the standout.

It's a close competition, though. "Need Your Love" is the most overtly hip-hop cut on the LP, bringing in the nimble fingers of Max Bronstein-Paritz on guitar to create a pocket that is miles deep. The piano driven "All for You" shows off Danny James' dynamic vocal range, plus one of his best hooks.

The instrumental tracks are every bit as potent. These are not interludes over drum loops but fully realized songs. "These Days" is a reverie that contrasts synth and piano tones to great effect, and the title track is downright cinematic. The album is also a triumph of sequencing: Every song flows smoothly into the next, truly a continuous ride rather than a collection of killer singles.

Yet it's that, too. No question, Heatwave is one of the finest albums I've heard lately in any genre. If you get a chance to see Danny James live, do so.

Heatwave is available at inneroceanrecords.bandcamp.com.

