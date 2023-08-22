Danville’s Three Ponds Sandwich Kitchen Offers a Route 2 Oasis 

click to enlarge Suzanne Podhaizer

Kimchi and tempeh sandwich with a side salad

On its 150-mile path between Alburgh and Guildhall, Route 2 passes through well-traveled cities and towns that boast plenty of snack and meal options for hungry travelers. But the stretch between Montpelier and St. Johnsbury, for all of its lovely curves and scenic river frontage, can feel a little lean on the food front.

Three Ponds Sandwich Kitchen in Danville has the remedy for that. The spacious dining room is painted a cool teal, and the décor boasts clean lines with gingerbread-house accents. Picture windows facing the town green let in copious light. The air — stirred by ceiling fans — feels fresh, even in the heat of summer.

Then there are the sandwiches — delicious and made with thoughtful touches — which landed Three Ponds in our seasonal series on great sandwiches to power summer adventures.

click to enlarge Suzanne Podhaizer

Three Ponds Sandwich Kitchen

Originally located near Joe's Pond (which actually consists of a trio of ponds), Three Ponds closed its original location in late 2021 and reopened in its current spot last summer. This was a relief to the locals, who had somehow survived for months without a nearby source of fried chicken sandwiches ($16) or Cubanos ($16).

Three Ponds' menu is packed with classics, such as a Reuben piled with housemade pastrami ($15), a pork-and-beef burger melt ($16), and a BLT ($15). But it also boasts creative seasonal specials and plenty of exciting veggie options.

Among the latter are a kimchi and tempeh sandwich with pea shoots and chile mayo ($15) that proves tempting even to meat lovers. The grilled beet sandwich ($14), with a creamy candied nut schmear, also hits the spot.

click to enlarge Suzanne Podhaizer

Co-owner Anna Berg at Three Ponds Sandwich Kitchen

Co-owner Anna Berg, 32, is nearly always at the counter ringing up customers with a grin, running food and making lattes. Her partner, chef Caleb Clark, a 34-year-old Danville native, makes his presence known on the plate.

Clark attended St. Johnsbury Academy's culinary program and has worked in restaurants ever since. Berg helped out at the restaurant part time until she "ended up falling in love with the work," she said, and joined Clark full time in 2018.

Don't go to Three Ponds for sandwiches piled with meat. Its focus is on crafting them with an ideal protein-to-vegetable-to-bread ratio and making sure the bread is toasted to perfection.

All kinds of details get careful attention. Sandwiches are served on cute metal trays instead of plates, and side salads (an extra $2 in place of fries or chips) are dressed with maple-balsamic vinaigrette and topped with shredded carrots and pretty pink pickled onions, making it easier to skip the chips.

click to enlarge Suzanne Podhaizer

Reuben with fries

Although it calls itself a "sandwich kitchen," Three Ponds also offers meal-size salads, snacks such as polenta fries and fried avocado, creemees, espresso drinks, and a small handful of cocktails. Sunday brunch brings four Bennys to the table, along with chicken and waffles, corned beef hash, and banana-nut French toast.

Berg said Three Ponds can't find enough affordable local meat for its sandwiches, but Danville's McDonald Farm supplies lots of veggies, as does Joe's Brook Farm in Barnet. Tempeh comes from Rhapsody Natural Foods in Cabot and bread from Boule Bakery, a highly regarded spot in St. Johnsbury.

We recommend dining in, but Three Ponds' sandwiches are also perfect fuel for outdoor adventures, such as a cycle or stroll on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, a hike in Groton State Forest, or a dip in the restaurant's namesake pond(s).