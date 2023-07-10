Heavy Rain, Flooding Hits Vermont — and Rivers Are Rising 

Updated 4:59 p.m.



A severe storm slamming Vermont has dumped several inches of rain, flooded dozens of roads and led to water rescues. Rivers are continuing to rise, and Vermont is only beginning to feel the full brunt of the event.



The storm has the potential to drop even more rain over a longer period of time than Tropical Storm Irene, which in 2011 caused $750 million in damage.

“We have not seen rainfall like this since Irene,” Scott said. This may be just the start of what we’ll see as rainfall continues and will worsen over the next several hours."

Officials opened the State Emergency Operations Center in Waterbury and expected it to operate for at least two days.



Emergency officials warned Vermonters not to attempt to drive through standing water on roads.





Scott said he’d been in touch with federal officials, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who had pledged their full support. Other states are helping, as well, with two swift boat rescue teams from North Carolina already in Vermont, and another one on the way from Massachusetts.

Gov. Phil Scott, who declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in advance of the storm, said he was worried that the rising creeks and rivers will endanger residents, hamper rescue efforts and delay assessments of storm damage.In contrast to Irene, which Scott said was largely over in 24 hours, this storm was expected to continue into Tuesday. He told federal officials from FEMA Monday morning that he was concerned about the storm’s length as well as its intensity.“It’s not the just initial damage,” Scott said. “It’s the second wave and the third wave.”Virtually the entire state was under a flash flood warning. The National Weather Service reported at 7:30 a.m. nearly 5 inches of rain had fallen in Chester overnight, with several more inches expected.The rising Winooski River was to crest in Montpelier shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday at 19.8 feet, which is more than two feet above major flood stage, according to the National Weather Service.The American Red Cross opened an emergency shelter in Barre at 3 p.m. Monday for those forced from their homes. It's at the Barre City Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill. Users should bring food, essentials such as prescriptions, clothes and chargers.