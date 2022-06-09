Democratic Congressional Candidates Debate 

click to enlarge File photos

From left, Becca Ballint, Sianay Chase Clifford, Molly Gray and Louis Meyers

The four candidates vying for the Democratic ballot line to succeed U.S. Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) debated Thursday night.Vermont Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint (D-Windham), Sianay Chase Clifford, Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and Dr. Louis Meyers faced off in a 90-minute forum. It was part of a series of primary debates sponsored by Vermont PBS and Vermont Public Radio.reporter Chelsea Edgar and VPR's Mikaela Lefrak co-moderated.Early voting starts at the end of the month, and primary day is August 9.Watch the debate here: