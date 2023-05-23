Demolition of the Former Burlington High School Starts 





In a Burlington Free Press article, one student described it as a “palace of a building, with its shiny new floors and mazes of corridors."



Just shy of 60 years later, that palace is coming down.



On Monday, contractor EnviroVantage began demolition of the first of Burlington High School's five buildings. In 2020 the school district discovered PCBs — toxic chemicals that have been shown to cause a variety of health issues — in building materials throughout the school. Last year, Burlington voters approved a $165 million bond to fund the high school project, which is slated to be finished by the end of 2025. Burlington High School students have been attending classes in a temporary downtown campus , the site of a former Macy's department store, since March 2021.



Photos and videos shared by the Burlington School District on Monday documented the early stages of the demolition. A gaping hole ripped through the brick façade of Building A — the former site of the school's main office, cafeteria, gymnasium and auditorium — exposed a tangle of wires and piles of rubble. A claw excavator jerkily dismantled the school's covered entryway. A blue cannon shot water droplets into the air to suppress dust and prevent any toxins from spreading.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Burlington School District

A claw excavator dismantles the high school's entryway

removing asbestos inside the building, creating remediation plans for contaminated building materials and

Construction of the new building will begin in July, though some demolition will run into October.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Burlington School District

The school's old gymnasium