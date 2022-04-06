Denied a 10 Percent Rate Hike, UVM Health Network Warns of Cuts to Services 

click to enlarge
Courtesy photo
University of Vermont Medical Center
State regulators will allow the University of Vermont Health Network to charge private insurers more at its two largest hospitals, but the increase will be far short of what hospitals claim they need to close a $44 million budget gap.
The UVM Medical Center in Burlington and the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin sought an unusual mid-year budget adjustment
that would have allowed them to charge an additional 10 percent from commercial insurance companies over the next five months. The requests came on top of the 6 percent increases the hospitals already received this year, and would have been passed down to consumers over time.
In a pair of 3-2 votes on Friday, the Green Mountain Care Board said the hospitals can only raise their rates about 2.5 percent.
The increase strikes a balance between protecting the fiscal health of the hospitals and patients, board members in favor suggested.
“I don’t think that this solves the problem,” chair Kevin Mullin said before the vote. “But it recognizes the shoes that the people at UVM are in now, given the nature of the pressures that have been put on each and every one of our hospitals.”
In response, UVM Health Network officials said they may need to cut services.
They are even threatening to defy a years-old order from regulators to build a desperately needed inpatient psychiatric unit at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. In 2018, regulators ordered the health network to spend a $21 million surplus to expand the state’s inpatient psych bed offerings. The project has been delayed during the pandemic, and network officials said last fall that they expected to complete the facility in 2025.
“There is a clear need for this project," the network said in a statement after Friday’s vote, "but we have to assess the financial viability as we review the impact of today’s decision on top of several years of losses and a fragile financial situation at CVMC.”
Regulators weren’t pleased. In a phone interview Friday afternoon, Mullin said network officials declined to discuss the Berlin project last week, saying they preferred to wait until after the budget decision. Mullin said he took that as an “indirect threat.”
“It upset me,” he said, adding that if the psych bed project really was in jeopardy, hospital officials should have been more transparent about it.
“It doesn’t do any good for either one of us to be taking potshots at the other through the press,” Mullin said. “But one way or the other, we’re going to see some movement on inpatient psych beds.”
The comments reflect a clear escalation in the long-simmering tensions between Vermont health care regulators and the largest medical centers they oversee. They come in advance of what’s expected to be one of the most expensive hospital budget cycles in the board’s 10-year history, with numerous hospitals expected to submit double-digit rate increase requests.
Sara Teachout, director of government relations for Blue Cross Blue Shield Vermont, issued a statement after the votes that reiterated the company’s opposition to any mid-year rate increases.
“Hospitals must be held accountable for meeting their annual budgets, balancing both cost pressures and expenses along with all of Vermont’s employers and families,” the statement read. “We are encouraged that so many Vermonters joined us in speaking out.”
Last week, the board voted 4-1 to strike down a similar request from the Rutland Regional Medical Center. Regulators noted the hospital’s $7 million deficit largely involved one-time costs that could be covered by its healthy reserve.
Health network officials said their budget gap was caused by inflation and rising labor costs that show no sign of abating. Most of the gap — almost $40 million — was attributed to the Burlington hospital, which currently employs hundreds of expensive temporary workers.
Meanwhile, the UVM Medical Center has spent about a sixth of its more than $1 billion in reserves in recent months and says it could find itself in trouble with creditors should the trend continue.
Such losses should “concern every Vermont citizen,” said Al Gobeille, the health network's executive vice president for operations, ahead of Friday’s vote. “This is a very serious moment.”