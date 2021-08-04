 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Kristina M. Oxholm | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

August 04, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Kristina M. Oxholm 

STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT PROBATE
DIVISION CHITTENDEN UNIT DOCKET NO.:
21-PR-03438


In re ESTATE of Kristina M. Oxholm

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Kristina M. Oxholm,

late of Shelburne

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Date: 7/23/21

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Thelma K. Oxholm

Executor/Administrator: Thelma K. Oxholm,

25 East Street, Vergnnes, VT 05491

802-877-3779

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: August 4, 2021

Name of Probate Court: Chittenden Probate Court

Address of Probate Court: 175 Main St, Burlington, VT 05401

