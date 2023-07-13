‘Do Not Be Complacent’: Scott Warns of More Rain for Soaked Vermont 





State officials are warning Vermont residents to remain vigilant ahead of a band of intense thunderstorms forecast to sweep into the state Thursday afternoon. Then, a lull is expected before another round of rain strikes on Sunday.While flood waters from this week’s historic flooding continue to recede, Gov. Phil Scott urged residents to pay close attention to the weather forecast, avoid going out Thursday evening and to use common sense. Officials worry there could be more flooding as the rain hits high-running rivers and the already-soaked ground.“Unfortunately, parts of the state are now expecting severe thunderstorms, which could bring flash flooding, hail and even the threat of a tornado,” Scott said. “If you need to do something today, do it early — don’t want until tonight.”The National Weather Service warned that thunderstorms producing high winds, heavy rainfall and even hail were expected to move into the state beginning in mid-afternoon. Up to 2 inches of rain are forecasted in certain parts of the state.After Thursday's thunderstorms, residents will need to prepare for another storm arriving Sunday, Scott said. Weather service officials did not have specific estimates yet for that rainfall, but said Sunday will be "an active day."