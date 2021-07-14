 Does Big Cannabis Have a Stranglehold on Vermont's Budding Industry? | Business | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

July 14, 2021 News + Opinion » Business

Cannabis

Does Big Cannabis Have a Stranglehold on Vermont’s Budding Industry? 

By and

The original print version of this article was headlined "Green Grab | Does Big Cannabis have a stranglehold on Vermont's budding industry?"

Related Locations

More...
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Business »

About The Authors

Chelsea Edgar

Chelsea Edgar
Bio:
 Chelsea Edgar is a staff writer for Seven Days, and has written for BuzzFeed and Philadelphia magazine.
Courtney Lamdin

Courtney Lamdin
Bio:
 Courtney Lamdin is a news reporter at Seven Days; she covers Burlington. She was previously executive editor of the Milton Independent, Colchester Sun and Essex Reporter.

Trending

Rapper Benjamin Lerner Champions Recovery on Debut Record 'Clean'
Soundbites: The Return of Summervale; New Music From Peg Tassey and Babehoven
City Confidential: Weinberger Fails to Promptly Notify Officials That an Administrator Is on Leave 
Charlotte’s Zach Pollakoff Inspires Creatives to Make Work — Including Adorned Painter’s Pants
At New Summer Academy, Burlington Students of Color Share Stories and Learn Leadership Skills
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send a news tip
+ send a letter to the editor

Latest in Business

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation