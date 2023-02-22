click to enlarge ID 42228604 © Anna Velichkovsky | Dreamstime

Dear Reverend,

At the beginning of the pandemic, I bought some MDMA. I figured it was the end times, so why not? I never got around to taking it, so it's just been sitting in my cupboard all this time. Would it still be good? Does MDMA have an expiration date?

Molly Hatchet (nonbinary, 29)

Dear Molly Hatchet,

The cold remedies, aspirin and other regulated drugs in your medicine cabinet have an expiration date on their packages because they've been tested for when their components will start to break down and become less effective. It's the date to which the manufacturer can guarantee the full potency and safety of a drug, but there's usually wiggle room. As long as they are stored properly and not exposed to direct sunlight, heat or moisture, most drugs (check with your pharmacist) are safe to use up to a year after the expiration date, or even longer.

Although illicit drugs don't come with an expiration date, MDMA and other amphetamine derivatives, like speed and crystal meth, are made up of very stable molecules that resist degradation. Unless you left it out on a windowsill or got it soaking wet, the MDMA will likely have the same effect now as it would have had two or three years ago.

Even if you obtained the MDMA from what you consider to be a reputable source, there's a good chance it isn't pure. As with any party drug, you shouldn't trust that you know exactly what's in it. It would behoove you to purchase a test kit to make sure there's nothing more dangerous in the mix.

You're an adult, and you can do what you like. But with illegal drugs, I recommend that you do your best to stay safe. If you aren't sure of the potency, don't take it all at once and give it time to kick in before upping your dose. Remember to stay hydrated, be around people you trust, don't drive, and give yourself a day or two to recover from the comedown.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend