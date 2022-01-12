 Dreaming of the HGTV Dream Home in Warren | Culture | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

January 12, 2022 Arts + Life » Culture

Dreaming of the HGTV Dream Home in Warren 

By

Enter the HGTV Dream Home 2022 sweepstakes at hgtv.com and foodnetwork.com.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Home, Sweet F'n Home"

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , ,

More Culture »

More By This Author

  • Backstory: Best Bromance

  • Backstory: Best Bromance

    "Tom Messner is the same guy on screen as he is off it." That's the refrain I heard over and over again while reporting an October cover story on the retirements of the NBC5 meteorologist and his counterpart at WCAX, Sharon Meyer. And it's true. I know from my own interactions with him over the years that Messner really is as smiley and upbeat in person as he is on TV. "With Tom, what you see is what you get," his friend and former NBC5 anchor Stephanie Gorin told me.
    • By Dan Bolles
    • Dec 29, 2021
  • Six Stories That Shaped Vermont’s Arts and Culture Scenes In 2021

  • Six Stories That Shaped Vermont’s Arts and Culture Scenes In 2021

    • By Jordan Adams, Dan Bolles, Chris Farnsworth, Sally Pollak and Elizabeth M. Seyler
    • Dec 29, 2021
  • 'Seven Days' Reviewers Share Some Favorite Vermont Books From 2021

  • 'Seven Days' Reviewers Share Some Favorite Vermont Books From 2021

    • By Jordan Adams, Benjamin Aleshire, Dan Bolles, Margot Harrison, Melissa Pasanen and Jim Schley
    • Dec 22, 2021
  • More »

About The Author

Dan Bolles

Dan Bolles
Bio:
 Dan Bolles is Seven Days' assistant arts editor and also edits What's Good, the annual city guide to Burlington. He has received numerous state, regional and national awards for his coverage of the arts, music, sports and culture. He loves dogs, dark beer and the Boston Red Sox... more

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Culture

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation