click to enlarge Courtesy

Drunk Off Diesel, Wildcard

(Self-released, digital)

I made a cardinal mistake when I first listened to Drunk Off Diesel's debut record, Wildcard. Namely, I took it too seriously. The riffs are punishing; the beats, pounding; and the vocals, properly shouted. But I missed the funny-as-hell lyrics and tongue-in-cheek nature of the band's sound.

Don't get it twisted: Drunk Off Diesel are a proper, marauding metal band, as heavy as anything in town. They just happen to mostly sing about getting blackout drunk, driving their trucks very fast on the way to get laid and, of course, Satan. The Burlington rockers have found the sweet spot between playing mammoth metal and winking at their audience — who are hopefully laughing as they churn in the mosh pit.

Key Track: "Bring More Beer"

Why: How can you top lyrics such as "Just one thing I need to make clear / You should bring more beer"?

Where: drunkoffdiesel.bandcamp.com

