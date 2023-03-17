Education Secretary French to Step Down Next Month 





re-center the system’s focus on expanding opportunities and improving outcomes for our kids in a way that’s sustainable and affordable for taxpayers."



French played a large role in overseeing the implementation of Act 46, a sweeping reform that calls for the consolidation of smaller school districts into larger ones in the face of declining enrollment.



“Secretary French has been a critical member of my team for over four years, leading the Agency through unimaginable challenges in the wake of the pandemic,” Scott said in a statement. “I could always count on Dan to provide sound advice, putting the needs of students, parents and educators at the forefront."



“It has been a privilege to serve as Secretary of Education for a Governor who is deeply committed to the future success of all of our students," French said in Friday's press release. "I am incredibly grateful to have served with such a hardworking team at AOE, and for having the opportunity to work with Vermont educators."



According to its website, the Council of Chief State School Officers — where French will assume a leadership role — is "a nonpartisan, nationwide, nonprofit organization of public officials who head departments of elementary and secondary education."

Deputy secretary of education Heather Bouchey will serve as secretary of education in an interim capacity. Bouchey formerly served as interim secretary of education for several months in 2018 after former secretary of education Rebecca Holcombe abruptly resigned and before French was appointed to the job.

Vermont Secretary of Education Dan French will leave his leadership post next month for a position at the Council of Chief State School Officers, Gov. Phil Scott announced on Friday.

French, a veteran school administrator, has served as Vermont's secretary of education for more than four years. When Scott appointed French in August 2018, the governor said French would be able to use his expertise to

A year and a half into French's tenure, COVID-19 upended the state's educational priorities. French was charged with making difficult and often controversial decisions about topics such as contact tracing and masking in schools.

French started his career as a high school social studies teacher, principal and superintendent in Canaan, a small town in the Northeast Kingdom. From 2007 to 2016, he served as superintendent of the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union. He went on to assume the role of coordinator of the School Leadership Graduate Program at Saint Michael's College for several years before Scott named him secretary of education in 2018.