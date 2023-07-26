Engagement Announcement: Samara Rose Fantie and Carl Elliott “Ott” Lindstrom 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Samara Rose Fantie & Carl Elliott “Ott” Lindstrom

Deborah Henken and Bryan Fantie of Gaithersburg, Md., announce the engagement of their daughter, Samara Rose Fantie, to Carl Elliott “Ott” Lindstrom, son of Timothy and Jessica Lindstrom of Williamsburg, Va.

Samara received degrees from Amherst College and American University and is a 2D/3D digital artist and the CCO of a video game development startup. Ott, a graduate of Amherst College and William & Mary Law School, is an attorney and litigation associate with Paul Frank + Collins in Burlington, Vt.