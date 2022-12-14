Engelberth Construction, acting as Construction Manager for 10th Cavalry Housing Limited Partnership, seeks qualified subcontractors and suppliers for the 10th Cavalry Apartments project in Colchester, VT. 

Published December 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Women-Owned, Minority-Owned subcontractors and suppliers, and Small, Locally Owned, and Section 3 Businesses are strongly encouraged to submit a bid proposal.
Project Description: Renovations to three historic buildings, previous dormitories: Dupont Hall, Hamel Hall, and Purtill Hall, located at 123, 33 and 81 Ethan Allen Avenue in Colchester, VT. The project is anticipated to consist of conversion to 65 units of multi-family housing with a mix of studios, and one-bedroom units.
Schedule: The work is scheduled to begin the 1st Quarter 2023 and be completed the 1st Quarter 2024.
The construction work contains but is not limited to the following: Interior demolition and hazardous material abatement, structural improvements, addition of egress stairs, framing for new floor layouts, drywall, paint and finishes, masonry repair and repointing, window restoration and replacement, roof repair, porch and balcony repair, appliances, and new electrical, mechanical, ventilation and fire suppression systems. Site improvements will include connection to water, sewer and stormwater utilities at the curb, and walkways, ramps and access along with landscaping and amenities improvements.
Funding: This project is funded by housing and community development financial assistance from one or more HUD programs and will adhere to their procurement and contracting guidelines, including Davis Bacon wage rates. Women-Owned, Minority-Owned, Locally-Owned Businesses, and Section 3 Business are encouraged to submit quotes.
Any interested subcontractors and suppliers should contact Engelberth Construction by sending an email to: Preconstruction3@Engelberth.com Please include your company name, address, phone number, contact name, and the scope of work you wish to bid. When the Bid Package is finalized, a formal invitation to bid will then be sent to you which will include electronic access to relevant documents including the plans and specifications.
Engelberth Construction, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Further information about Engelberth Construction is available at www.engelberth.com
