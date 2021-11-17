Entrées and Exits: Dedalus Expands, Stoke Ramen to Close 

click to enlarge File: Oliver Parini

Jasper Hill Alpha Tolman cheese and a bottle of Marcel Lapierre's Morgon from Dedalus Wine Shop, Market & Wine Bar

Dedalus Wine Shop, Market & Wine Bar announced via press release and social media that the Vermont company has purchased Cured, a specialty food and wine store in Boulder, Colo., to add to its locations in Burlington, Middlebury and Stowe. The Colorado shop will switch over to the Dedalus brand in 2022.

click to enlarge File: Jeb Wallace-Brodeur

Mimi Bain and Colby Miller of Stoke Ramen Bar

Chef Colby Miller and his wife, Mimi Bain, co-owners of Stoke Ramen Bar in Waitsfield, shared on social media and their website that they will close for good on December 4. The couple, who opened the restaurant in July 2019, said their decision to close it had many causes, but the pandemic contributed.

"The sheer amount of work and energy to keep not failing right now has unbalanced our lives in an unsustainable way," Bain wrote.