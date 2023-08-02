Entrées and Exits: Onsen Ramen in Essex Junction Closes Temporarily: Tomgirl Kitchen Opens Outpost in Stowe; Kismet Closes Permanently in Montpelier 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Spicy miso ramen with pork

After closing Onsen Ramen in Essex Junction for vacation in July, husband-and-wife co-owners Neil and Perry Farr reluctantly decided to keep the restaurant closed until October due to staffing issues. Neil Farr said the couple was essentially the only staff at the ramen business, and they realized they wanted to enjoy the rest of the summer with their two young children. The Farrs also own the Scale poke bar in Williston, which remains open.

click to enlarge File: Luke Awtry

Tomgirl Kitchen in Burlington

Tomgirl Kitchen on Burlington's Pine Street opened a second location at 57 Mountain Road in Stowe on July 1, offering its signature menu of freshly made juices, smoothies, fruit bowls, salads and toasts.

click to enlarge File: Jeb Wallace-Brodeur

Kismet's bread pudding

After about 15 years across two locations in Montpelier, chef-owner Crystal Maderia served the final meals at Kismet on July 30. Maderia opened her seasonally inspired restaurant at 207 Barre Street in 2007 and moved Kismet to a larger, more prominent space at 52 State Street in late 2010. She closed Kismet in September 2020, turning the State Street spot over to Oakes & Evelyn, which is currently shuttered due to flooding. Kismet reopened at its original Barre Street location in August 2022.

In her parting email, Maderia said she is not "100 percent sure what is next, but I feel certain it is time to move on."