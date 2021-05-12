Entry Order: To Mr. Mello in RE: S.S. 

VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT PROBATE DIVISION Chittenden Unit Case No. 21-PR-00106
In RE: E.S.
ENTRY ORDER
Mr. Mello, the court has exhausted all avenues to deliver notice of commencement of your stepparent adoption petition to biological father. You are invited to file a written request with the court to publish the notice in either Burlington Free Press or Seven Days. If you do this, and the father does not respond to the published notice, then, the father loses standing to contest your petition. If you wish to pursue this course, please contact Clerk Bean at the Chittenden Civil Division in writing, within 30 days.
So Ordered.
Electrionically signed on March 23, 20221 pursuant to V.R.E.F. 9(d)
/s/ Gregory Glennon
Probate Judge
find, follow, fan us: