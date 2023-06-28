EPA Head Joins Vermont Officials to Launch National Solar Program 

click to enlarge Katie Futterman ©️ Seven Days

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) speaking at Wednesday's event

Vermont's congressional delegation, along with the head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, launched a $7 billion grant program on Wednesday that is meant to increase access to affordable solar energy.



"For the first time in the history of our country, we have a major public policy commitment to move away from fossil fuels and fully embrace clean energy options," U.S. Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) said.

He was flanked by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Rep. Becca Balint (D-Vt.) and EPA Administrator Michael Regan at the Waterbury headquarters of solar company SunCommon. The federal officials unveiled the new national program , dubbed Solar for All, which aims to help with two issues: transitioning away from fossil fuels and ensuring working families can afford solar energy.



The grants will allow local officials to create new programs for low-income households and expand existing ones such as SunCommon's, which helps Vermonters install solar panels at no cost.



The idea is to increase access to residential rooftop and community solar power using financial support and incentives. It's meant to help low-income households reap the benefits, too — including

“This is a program for regular people,” Balint said.

The money was included in the Inflation Reduction Act, which was enacted in August 2022.





The benefits will be available within the year, according to Regan.

Without any rebates, it currently costs about $18,000 to install home solar panels in Vermont. The new program will allow people to install panels at no upfront cost and instead pay off a loan over several years. And it will substantially lower — or eliminate — people's electricity bills, Sanders said. In fact, Solar for All guarantees participants in the program will save a minimum of 20 percent on their electric bills.



“You’re not going to pay one nickel more than you were paying in your electric bill,” said Sanders, who championed the Solar for All program in the Senate.