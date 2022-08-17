Eric George, 'Mirrors in My Room' 

(Self-released, digital)

Possibly Burlington's most prolific singer-songwriter, Eric George is releasing a new EP, Mirrors in My Room. On his latest record, the country and folk artist eases away from his Americana troubadour sound in favor of British folk influences. Right from the start with the title track, George's songwriting captures the feel of a world-weary writer documenting a day in the life while staring out of a window or watching dust in a shard of light.

Long a devotee of Pete Seeger and Woody Guthrie, George seems to have caught the slightest of pop bugs. "What You Fake (Will Fade)" could easily be a George Harrison deep cut, full of gorgeous slide guitar and sunny harmonies. It's another step in the ongoing evolution of one of Vermont's most talented songwriters.

Key Track: "Static"

Why: The lovely piano and acoustic guitar-driven ballad feels like George could be crooning it over a nice glass of Scotch in a dimly lit bar.

Where: ericgeorge.bandcamp.com (available on August 23)