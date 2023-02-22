 Esperanza Cortés Explores the Legacies of Colonialism in “Tierra Dentro” | Art Review | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

February 22, 2023 Arts + Life » Art Review

Esperanza Cortés Explores the Legacies of Colonialism in “Tierra Dentro” 

By

Published February 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Beauty and Beast | Esperanza Cortés explores the legacies of colonialism in "Tierra Dentro""

Related Events

  • Esperanza Cortés @ The Current

    • Sculptures, paintings and installations by the Colombian-born artist, whose work considers social and historical narratives, colonialism and the politics of erasure and exclusion....
    • Through April 8

Related Locations

More...
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , ,

More Art Review »

About The Author

Amy Lilly
Bio:
 Amy Lilly has been a contributing arts writer for Seven Days since 2007.

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Art Review

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation