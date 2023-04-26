ESSEX JUNCTION ISSUES Request for Proposal Compensation Study 

Published April 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
The City of Essex Junction has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for a Compensation Study.
Final proposals are due on May 20, 2023, at 4 p.m. (local time) Proposals must be submitted electronically to Colleen Dwyer, HR Director, at [email protected]. Questions must be submitted by May 2, 2023. All responses to submitted questions will be posted on May 5, 2023. Submittals received after this deadline will not be considered. The City of Essex Junction anticipates making a selection by June 30, 2023.
The complete RFP may be obtained, without charge, on the City of Essex Junction webpage at www.essexjunction.org/news/invitation-to-bid, at the City Office, or by calling (802) 878-6944.
The City of Essex Junction also reserves the right to reject any and all proposals received as a result of this solicitation, to negotiate with any qualified source, to waive any formality and any technicalities, or to cancel the RFP in part or in its entirety if it is in the best interest of the City of Essex Junction. This solicitation of proposals in no way obligates the City of Essex Junction to award a contract.
