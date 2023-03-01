 Essex Planning Commission Agenda March 9, 2023 - 6:00 p.m. Zoom or Municipal Conference Room, 81 Main St., Essex Jct., Vt | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

March 01, 2023 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Essex Planning Commission Agenda March 9, 2023 - 6:00 p.m. Zoom or Municipal Conference Room, 81 Main St., Essex Jct., Vt 

Published March 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

• Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC

• Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269

• Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here:

https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

1. Public Comments

2: Sketch/Master/Final Plan: Public Hearing: Gary Villeneuve: Proposed a 2-lot subdivision to create a

5.06-acre lot and a 91-acre lot located at 250 Jericho Road, Tax Map 8, Parcel 16, AR Zone.

3. Minutes: 2/23/2023

4. Other Business

Visit our website at www.essexvt.org.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation