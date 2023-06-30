Essex Planning Commission Agenda March 9, 2023 - 6:30 p.m. Zoom or Municipal Conference Room, 81 Main St., Essex Jct., Vt 

Published February 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC
Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269
Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here:
https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. Public Comments
2: Sketch/Master/Final Plan: Public Hearing: Gary Villeneuve: Proposed a 2-lot subdivision to create a
5.06-acre lot and a 91-acre lot located at 250 Jericho Road, Tax Map 8, Parcel 16, AR Zone.
3. Minutes: 2/23/2023
4. Other Business
Visit our website at www.essexvt.org.
find, follow, fan us: