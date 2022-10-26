Essex Planning Commission Public Hearing/Agenda November 10, 2022-6:00 p.m. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published October 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
In Person or via Zoom 81 Main St., Essex Jct., Vt, Conference Room
Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC
Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269
Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. Public Comments
2. CONSENT AGENDA: Boundary Adjustment: Linda LeClerc, 1 LeClerc Woods and Dealton & Sandra Jarvis, 11 Lamore Road, equal exchange 6,386 sq. ft. adjustment located in the AR Zone. Tax Map 73, Parcels 1 & 17.
3. SITE PLAN AMENDMENT: Essex Resort Holdings, LLC: Proposed 9,000 sq. ft. Resort Event Center and cottage, located at 70 Essex Way, MXD Subzone. Tax Map 93, Parcel 1.
4. PRELIMINARY & FINAL-PUBLIC HEARING: Linda Leclerc is proposing an 8-Lot PUD-R on a portion of the remaining undeveloped lands known as 1 LeClerc Woods in the AR Zone. Tax Map 73, Parcel 1.
5. CONTINUED P.H.SKETCH PLAN: Pinewood Holdings, LLC, c/o Brian Marcotte: Proposed 34-Unit Planned Unit Development-Residential PUD-R located at 18 & 30 Timberland Drive (parcel IDs 2-084-001-000 and 2-085-001-001).
6. Minutes: October 27, 2022
Submitted by S.Kelley, Z.A. on 10/24/22
find, follow, fan us: