Essex Planning Commission Public Hearing August 25, 2022-6:00 P.M. 81 Main St., Essex Jct., VT Conference Room Or Zoom 

Published August 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
- Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC
- Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269
- Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. Consent Agenda: Marcel LeClair: Add one 15'x100' storage building (40 units) to the existing 8 storage buildings located at 220 Colchester Road in the I1 Zone. Tax Map 9, Parcel 15.
2. SKETCH: Pinewood Holdings, LLC: Proposed 34-Unit PUD-R consisting of 19 single-family & 5 triplex buildings located at 18 & 30 Timberlane Drive in the R2 Zone. Tax Maps 84/85; Parcels 1/1; Lots 0/1.
