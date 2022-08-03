Essex Town Planning Commission Agenda August 11, 2022-6:00 P.M. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published August 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
IN PERSON OR VIA ZOOM 81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT CONFERENCE ROOM
Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC
Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269
Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. Election of Officers
2. Public Comments
3. PC Operating Procedures
4. Proposed Draft Zoning & Subdivision Regulation Changes
5. Minutes: July 28, 2022
find, follow, fan us: