 Essex Town Planning Commission Agenda August 11, 2022-6:00 P.M. | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

August 03, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Essex Town Planning Commission Agenda August 11, 2022-6:00 P.M. 

Published August 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

IN PERSON OR VIA ZOOM 81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT CONFERENCE ROOM

Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC

Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269

Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

1. Election of Officers

2. Public Comments

3. PC Operating Procedures

4. Proposed Draft Zoning & Subdivision Regulation Changes

5. Minutes: July 28, 2022

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation