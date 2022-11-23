Essex Town Planning Commission Agenda December 8, 2022-6:00 p.m. In Person or via Zoom 81 Main St., Essex Jct., Vt Conference Room 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published November 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
- Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC
- Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269
- Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here:
https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. Public Comments
2. SKETCH CONT'D PUBLIC HEARING FROM 9/8/22: Kenan Heco-9-unit residential subdivision 60 Colonel Page Road, Tax Map 010/071/000, in the (R1) Zone.
3. PRELIMINARY PLAN: PUBLIC HEARING: Negesse & Juanita Gutema: 8-unit, 5-lot PUD-R located at 137 Towers Road in the AR & R1 zones. Tax Map 14, Parcel 39-11.
4. Minutes: November 10, 2022
5. Other Business
Visit our website at www.essexvt.org.
Submitted by S. Kelley, Z.A. on 11/21/22
