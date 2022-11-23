 Essex Town Planning Commission Agenda December 8, 2022-6:00 p.m. In Person or via Zoom 81 Main St., Essex Jct., Vt Conference Room | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

November 23, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Essex Town Planning Commission Agenda December 8, 2022-6:00 p.m. In Person or via Zoom 81 Main St., Essex Jct., Vt Conference Room 

Published November 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

- Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC
- Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269
- Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here:
https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

1. Public Comments
2. SKETCH CONT'D PUBLIC HEARING FROM 9/8/22: Kenan Heco-9-unit residential subdivision 60 Colonel Page Road, Tax Map 010/071/000, in the (R1) Zone.
3. PRELIMINARY PLAN: PUBLIC HEARING: Negesse & Juanita Gutema: 8-unit, 5-lot PUD-R located at 137 Towers Road in the AR & R1 zones. Tax Map 14, Parcel 39-11.
4. Minutes: November 10, 2022
5. Other Business

Visit our website at www.essexvt.org.
Submitted by S. Kelley, Z.A. on 11/21/22

