February 10, 2021 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Essex Town Planning Commission Agenda: February 25, 2021-6:30 P.M. 

Due to COVID-19, this meeting will be held remotely.

- Join via Microsoft Teams https://www.essexvt.org/869/Join-Teams-Meeting-Essex-PC

- Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #

- Live stream video on Town Meeting TV's YouTube Channel.

- Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

1. Public Comments

2. Discussion with Selectboard: ETC|Next Plan

3. Minutes: February 11, 2021

4. Other Business

Note: Visit our website at www.essex.org.

