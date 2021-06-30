Essex Town Planning Commission Agenda: February 25, 2021-6:30 P.M. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Due to COVID-19, this meeting will be held remotely.
- Join via Microsoft Teams https://www.essexvt.org/869/Join-Teams-Meeting-Essex-PC
- Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #
- Live stream video on Town Meeting TV's YouTube Channel.
- Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. Public Comments
2. Discussion with Selectboard: ETC|Next Plan
3. Minutes: February 11, 2021
4. Other Business
