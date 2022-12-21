Essex Town Planning Commission Agenda January 12, 2023 -6:00 P.M. in Person or via Zoom 81 Main St., Essex Jct., Vt Conference Room 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published December 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
• Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC
• Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269
• Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here:
https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. Public Comments
2. Boundary Adj.& Site Plan/Public Hearing:
• Allen Brook Development Inc.: Proposed adjustment between 88 and 150 Red Pine Circle (Lots
2&3); and Site Plan for a 35,000 sq. ft. commercial building at 150 Red Pine Circle (RPD-I.) Tax
ID:072-012-Lots 2&3.
3. Minutes: 12/08/22
Submitted By S. Kelley, ZA on 1/19/22
