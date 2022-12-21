 Essex Town Planning Commission Agenda January 12, 2023 -6:00 P.M. in Person or via Zoom 81 Main St., Essex Jct., Vt Conference Room | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

December 21, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Published December 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

• Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC

• Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269

• Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here:

https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

1. Public Comments

2. Boundary Adj.& Site Plan/Public Hearing:

• Allen Brook Development Inc.: Proposed adjustment between 88 and 150 Red Pine Circle (Lots

2&3); and Site Plan for a 35,000 sq. ft. commercial building at 150 Red Pine Circle (RPD-I.) Tax

ID:072-012-Lots 2&3.

3. Minutes: 12/08/22

Submitted By S. Kelley, ZA on 1/19/22

