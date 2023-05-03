 Essex Town Planning Commission Agenda\Public Hearing 05/11/23-6:00 P.M. | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 03, 2023 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Essex Town Planning Commission Agenda\Public Hearing 05/11/23-6:00 P.M. 

Published May 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Virtual or in Person

Municipal Conference Room,

81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT

Consent Item: 1. Thomas Winrock LLC & Karen Harlow Revocable Trust are proposing a 215± s.f. boundary line adjustment between the properties located at 138&144 Osgood Hill Rd., C1 Zone. Minutes: 4/27/2023. Visit our website at www.essexvt.org.

• Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC

• Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269

• Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

