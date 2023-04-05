 Essex Town Planning Commission Agenda\Public Hearing April 13, 2023 - 6:00 p.m. Virtual or in Person Municipal Conference Room, 81 Main St., Essex Jct., Vt | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 05, 2023 Legal Notices » General Notices

Essex Town Planning Commission
Agenda\Public Hearing April 13, 2023 - 6:00 p.m. Virtual or in Person Municipal Conference Room, 81 Main St., Essex Jct., Vt
 

Published April 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

• Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC

• Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269

• Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont


Final Plan: Negesse & Juanita Gutema: 8-unit, 5-lot PUD-R @ 137 Towers Road in the AR & R1 zones; Re-Sketch Plan: Alan French & Kenan Heco - 9-unit residential subdivision @ 60 Colonel Page Road, R1 Zone; Public Comments; Final Plan: Don Weston d/b/a JMW Investments LLC: 32-unit PUD-R @ 87 Pinecrest Drive- R2 zone; Minutes: 3/23/2023. Visit our website at www.essexvt.org.

