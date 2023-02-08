If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published February 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
• Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC
• Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 [ Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # I Passcode: 426269
• Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https ://publicservice. vermont. gov/ content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. Public Comments
2. Consent Agenda: Site Amendment: UVM Medical Center, LLC: Proposed 1,710 s.f., 3-sided addition to facility at 2 Essex Way, MXD-PUD (Bl) & B-DC Districts. Parcel ID 2091006001.
3. PRELIMINARY PLAN: Alan French-Proposed 9-unit residential subdivision, 60 Colonel Page Road, Rl Zone. Parcel ID: 2010071000.
4. Town Plan Update
5. Minutes: 02/09/23
6. Other Business: DRB Update; ArcGIS Urban Grant Update
