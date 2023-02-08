 ESSEX TOWN PLANNING COMMISSION AGENDA/PUBLIC HEARING FEBRUARY 23, 2023-6:00 P.M. IN PERSON OR VIA ZOOM 81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

February 08, 2023 Legal Notices » General Notices

ESSEX TOWN PLANNING COMMISSION
AGENDA/PUBLIC HEARING
FEBRUARY 23, 2023-6:00 P.M.
IN PERSON OR VIA ZOOM
81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT 

Published February 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

• Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC

• Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 [ Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # I Passcode: 426269

• Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https ://publicservice. vermont. gov/ content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. Public Comments

2. Consent Agenda: Site Amendment: UVM Medical Center, LLC: Proposed 1,710 s.f., 3-sided addition to facility at 2 Essex Way, MXD-PUD (Bl) & B-DC Districts. Parcel ID 2091006001.

3. PRELIMINARY PLAN: Alan French-Proposed 9-unit residential subdivision, 60 Colonel Page Road, Rl Zone. Parcel ID: 2010071000.

4. Town Plan Update

5. Minutes: 02/09/23

6. Other Business: DRB Update; ArcGIS Urban Grant Update

