Published July 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated July 5, 2023 at 12:01 p.m.
• Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC
• Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269
Public wifi is available: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont 1.Public Comments 2.Consent Agenda- Public Hearing: A. Boundary Adjustment: Hans Huessy and Margaret Laggis 1070 Old Pump Road and Kendall Chamberlin 966 Old Pump Road are proposing a boundary adjustment. to increase from 10.5 to 12.5 acres and 1070 Old Pump will decrease from 116.13 to 114.13 acres. Both lots are in the C1 Zone. Tax Map 12, Parcels 28 & 29.B. Simple Parcel: Hans Huessy and Margaret Laggis are proposing to create a lot by subdividing 10.45 acres from a 114.13-acre parcel, located at 1070 Old Pump Road in the Conservation (C1) Zone. Tax Map 12, Parcel 28. 3. Minutes: July 13, 2023 4.Other Business: Town Plan discussion
Visit our website at www.essexvt.org.
find, follow, fan us: