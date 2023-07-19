 Essex Town Planning Commission: Agenda Public Hearing July 27, 2023 -6 p.m. | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
July 19, 2023 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Essex Town Planning Commission: Agenda Public Hearing July 27, 2023 -6 p.m. 

Published July 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

In-Person Or Via Zoom 81 Main St., Essex Jct., Vt Conference Room

• Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC

• Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269

• Public wifi is available: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

1. Election of officers

2. Public Comments

3. Consent Agenda-Public Hearing:

A. Rescheduled from July 13 planning commission meeting- Ronald & Alice Siegriest are proposing to adjust the boundary lines at 226 from a 1.38 to a .92-acre lot & increase 232 River Road from a 28-99 to a 29.4-acre lot, both in (r2) zone.

B. Boundary Adjustment: Hans Huessy and Margaret Laggis at 1070 Old Pump Road and Kendall Chamberlin at 966 Old Pump Road proposed a boundary adjustment. to increase from 10.5 to 12.5 acres and 1070 Old Pump will decrease from 116.13 to 114.13 acres. in the C1 Zone.

C. Simple Parcel: Hans Huessy and Margaret Laggis proposed to create a lot by subdividing 10.45 acres from a 114.13-acre parcel, located at 1070 Old Pump Road in the Conservation (C1) Zone.

4. Update on planning projects

5.Approval of minutes

6. Other business

7. Review of Operating Procedures

Note: All meetings have a potential for an executive and/or deliberative session per 1 V.S.A. §313 & 312 (e)(f). Visit our website at www.essexvt.org.

