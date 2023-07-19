Essex Town Planning Commission: Agenda Public Hearing July 27, 2023 -6 p.m. 

Published July 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
1. Election of officers
2. Public Comments
3. Consent Agenda-Public Hearing:
A. Rescheduled from July 13 planning commission meeting- Ronald & Alice Siegriest are proposing to adjust the boundary lines at 226 from a 1.38 to a .92-acre lot & increase 232 River Road from a 28-99 to a 29.4-acre lot, both in (r2) zone.
B. Boundary Adjustment: Hans Huessy and Margaret Laggis at 1070 Old Pump Road and Kendall Chamberlin at 966 Old Pump Road proposed a boundary adjustment. to increase from 10.5 to 12.5 acres and 1070 Old Pump will decrease from 116.13 to 114.13 acres. in the C1 Zone.
C. Simple Parcel: Hans Huessy and Margaret Laggis proposed to create a lot by subdividing 10.45 acres from a 114.13-acre parcel, located at 1070 Old Pump Road in the Conservation (C1) Zone.
4. Update on planning projects
5.Approval of minutes
6. Other business
7. Review of Operating Procedures
Note: All meetings have a potential for an executive and/or deliberative session per 1 V.S.A. §313 & 312 (e)(f). Visit our website at www.essexvt.org.
