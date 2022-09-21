Essex Town Planning Commission Agenda/ Public Hearing Notice 

OCTOBER 13, 2022-6:00 P.M.

IN PERSON OR VIA ZOOM

81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT

CONFERENCE ROOM

• Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC

• Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269

• Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here:

https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

1. Public Comments

2. SITE PLAN: Glen & Ronalyn Cummings: Proposed 16,100 SF warehouse building located at 22 Corporate Dr. in the RPD-I Zone. Tax Map 72/Parcel 3/Lot 22.

3. PRELIMINARY PLAN: Linda & Patrick LeClerc: Proposed 8-lot residential PUD subdivision on a portion of the remaining undeveloped lands known as 1 LeClerc Woods in the AR Zone. Tax Map 73, Parcel 1.

4. PRELIMINARY PLAN: Don Weston d/b/a JMW Investments, LLC: Proposal for a 32-unit Planned Unit Development-Residential (PUD-R) located at 87 Pinecrest Drive in the Medium Density Residential (R2) District. Tax Map 48, Parcel 4-1.

5. Minutes: September 22, 2022

6. Other Business

Submitted by S.Kelley, Z.A. on 9/16/22

Notice is hereby given that the contents of the self-storage units listed below will be sold at public auction by sealed bid.

Name of Occupant/Storage Unit

Hathaway #300

Said sales will take place on September 23, 2022 beginning at 11:00am at Burlington Self Storage (BSS) 1825 Shelburne Road, South Burlington, VT. 05403

Units will be opened for viewing immediately prior to auction. Sale shall be by sealed bid to the highest bidder. Contents of entire storage unit will be sold as one lot. The winning bid must remove all contents from the facility at no cost to BSS. BSS reserves the right to reject any bid lower that the amount owed by the occupant or that is not commercially reasonable as defined by statute.