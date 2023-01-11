Essex Town Planning Commission Agenda: January 26, 2023, 6 p.m. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published January 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated January 11, 2023 at 10:16 a.m.
JANUARY 26, 2023 -6:00 P.M.
IN PERSON OR VIA ZOOM
81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT
CONFERENCE ROOM
Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC
Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269
Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here:
https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. Public Comments
2. Capital Budget
3. Discussion: Town Plan for 2024
4. Minutes: 12/8/22
5. Other Business
find, follow, fan us: