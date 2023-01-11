 Essex Town Planning Commission Agenda: January 26, 2023, 6 p.m. | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

January 11, 2023 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Essex Town Planning Commission Agenda: January 26, 2023, 6 p.m. 

Published January 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated January 11, 2023 at 10:16 a.m.

JANUARY 26, 2023 -6:00 P.M.

IN PERSON OR VIA ZOOM

81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT

CONFERENCE ROOM

Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC

Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269

Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here:

https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

1. Public Comments

2. Capital Budget

3. Discussion: Town Plan for 2024

4. Minutes: 12/8/22

5. Other Business

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation