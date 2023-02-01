Essex Town Planning Commission Amended Agenda Febuary 9, 2023 -6:00 p.m. in Person or via Zoom 81 Main St., Essex Jct., Vt Conference 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published February 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated February 1, 2023 at 10:10 a.m.
• Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC
• Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269
• Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here:
https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. Consent Agenda
• Boundary Adjustment: Hans Huessy and Margaret Laggis 1070 Old Pump Road and Kendall Chamberlin 966 Old Pump Road are proposing a boundary adjustment. 966 Old Pump Road will increase from 10.5 to 12.5 acres and 1070 Old Pump will decrease from 116.13 to 114.13 acres. Both lots are in the C1 Zone. Tax Map 12, Parcels 28 & 29.
• Simple Parcel: Hans Huessy and Margaret Laggis are proposing to create a lot by subdividing 10.45 acres from a 114.13 acre parcel, located at 1070 Old Pump Road in the Conservation (C1) Zone. Tax Map 12, Parcel 28.
• Site Plan Amendment: Andy Cabrera d/b/a Simpson Cabinetry Inc. is proposing a 2,100 SF addition and a 3,840 SF building and additional parking for a woodworking facility, located at 15 Corporate Dr.in the Resource Preservation District -Industrial (RPD-1) Zone. Tax Map 72, Parcel 3-15.
2. Minutes: January 26, 2023
Submitted by A Potts, Admin Assistant. on 1/23/22
