 Essex Town Planning Commission Public Hearing Agenda April 8, 2021-6:30 P.M. | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

March 17, 2021 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Essex Town Planning Commission Public Hearing Agenda April 8, 2021-6:30 P.M. 

This meeting will be held remotely.

- Join via Microsoft Teams

- Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #

- Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

- Visit our website at www.essexvt.org.

1. Public Comments

2. CONTINUED SITE PLAN AMENDMENT: A&C Realty, LLC: Proposal to add two 20,000SF facilities, and other site improvements at 123 Old Colchester Rd. I1&AR zones. Tax Map 95, Parcel 1-1.

3. SIMPLE PARCEL SUBDIVISION: VIP 44 CENTER RD, LLC: Proposal to subdivide a 1.16 acre parcel into a 2 residential lots located at 44 Center Rd in the R2 Zone. Tax Map 56 Parcel 112.

4. SITE PLAN: HECO RENTALS, LLC: Proposal to construct three 6,000SF warehouses located at 10 Corporate Drive in the RPD-I Zone. Tax Map 72, Parcel 3-10.

5. Minutes: March 25, 2021

6. Other Business

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation