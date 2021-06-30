Essex Town Planning Commission Public Hearing Agenda April 8, 2021-6:30 P.M. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
This meeting will be held remotely.
- Join via Microsoft Teams
- Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #
- Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
- Visit our website at www.essexvt.org.
1. Public Comments
2. CONTINUED SITE PLAN AMENDMENT: A&C Realty, LLC: Proposal to add two 20,000SF facilities, and other site improvements at 123 Old Colchester Rd. I1&AR zones. Tax Map 95, Parcel 1-1.
3. SIMPLE PARCEL SUBDIVISION: VIP 44 CENTER RD, LLC: Proposal to subdivide a 1.16 acre parcel into a 2 residential lots located at 44 Center Rd in the R2 Zone. Tax Map 56 Parcel 112.
4. SITE PLAN: HECO RENTALS, LLC: Proposal to construct three 6,000SF warehouses located at 10 Corporate Drive in the RPD-I Zone. Tax Map 72, Parcel 3-10.
5. Minutes: March 25, 2021
6. Other Business
