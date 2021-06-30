Essex Town Planning Commission Public Hearing Agenda March 11, 2021-6:30 P.M. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
This meeting will be held remotely.
- Join via Microsoft Teams.
- Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #
- Watch the live stream video on Town Meeting TV's YouTube Channel.
- Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
- Visit our website at www.essexvt.org.
1. Public Comments
2. SKETCH: Negesse & Juanita Gutema: Proposed 4-unit, 5-lot PUD-R located at 137 Towers Rd. AR & R1 zones. Tax Map 14, Parcel 39-11.
3. SITE PLAN AMENDMENT/BOUNDARY ADJUSTMENT: Kana Associates, LLC: Proposal to add 4 units to an existing 4-unit multi-family building; and combine two lots located at 1&5 Kana Ln. CTR, R3, & B-DC Districts. Tax Maps 57 & 10, Parcels 11 & 74.
4. SITE PLAN AMENDMENT: A&C Realty, LLC: Proposal to add two 20,000SF facilities, and other site improvements at 123 Old Colchester Rd. I1&AR zones. Tax Map 95, Parcel 1-1.
5. Minutes: February 25, 2021
6. Other Business
