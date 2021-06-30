 Essex Town Planning Commission Public Hearing Agenda March 11, 2021-6:30 P.M. | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

February 17, 2021 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Essex Town Planning Commission Public Hearing Agenda March 11, 2021-6:30 P.M. 

This meeting will be held remotely.

- Join via Microsoft Teams.

- Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #

- Watch the live stream video on Town Meeting TV's YouTube Channel.

- Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

- Visit our website at www.essexvt.org.

1. Public Comments

2. SKETCH: Negesse & Juanita Gutema: Proposed 4-unit, 5-lot PUD-R located at 137 Towers Rd. AR & R1 zones. Tax Map 14, Parcel 39-11.

3. SITE PLAN AMENDMENT/BOUNDARY ADJUSTMENT: Kana Associates, LLC: Proposal to add 4 units to an existing 4-unit multi-family building; and combine two lots located at 1&5 Kana Ln. CTR, R3, & B-DC Districts. Tax Maps 57 & 10, Parcels 11 & 74.

4. SITE PLAN AMENDMENT: A&C Realty, LLC: Proposal to add two 20,000SF facilities, and other site improvements at 123 Old Colchester Rd. I1&AR zones. Tax Map 95, Parcel 1-1.

5. Minutes: February 25, 2021

6. Other Business

