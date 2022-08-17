Essex Town Planning Commission Public Hearing/Agenda September 8, 2022-6:00 P.M. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published August 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT
CONFERENCE ROOM OR ZOOM
Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC
Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269
Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. Election of Officers
2. Public Comments
3. Approval of PC Operating Procedures
4. Consent Agenda: Boundary Adjustment: Pearly & Lucille Allen, proposal to convey 2.18 acres located at 21 Saxon Hill Road to Neil & Geraldine Villeneuve, 27 Saxon Hill Road in the AR Zone. Map 8, Parcels 4&7
5. Presentation: VT 15 Corridor Segment Study, Evan Drew Presenter
6. Site Plan: Public Hearing: James Ewing: Proposal to construct 195 mini units storage units at 8 Corporate Drive, in the (RPD-I) Zone. Map 072/003/008
7. Sketch Plan: Public Hearing: Kenan Heco, proposed 9-unit residential subdivision located at 60 Colonel Page Road. Map 010/071/000
8. Minutes: August 25, 2022
9. Other Business
Submitted by S.Kelley, ZA 8/12/22
