August 17, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Essex Town Planning Commission Public Hearing/Agenda September 8, 2022-6:00 P.M. 

Published August 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT

CONFERENCE ROOM OR ZOOM

Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC

Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269

Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

Visit our website at www.essexvt.org

1. Election of Officers

2. Public Comments

3. Approval of PC Operating Procedures

4. Consent Agenda: Boundary Adjustment: Pearly & Lucille Allen, proposal to convey 2.18 acres located at 21 Saxon Hill Road to Neil & Geraldine Villeneuve, 27 Saxon Hill Road in the AR Zone. Map 8, Parcels 4&7

5. Presentation: VT 15 Corridor Segment Study, Evan Drew Presenter

6. Site Plan: Public Hearing: James Ewing: Proposal to construct 195 mini units storage units at 8 Corporate Drive, in the (RPD-I) Zone. Map 072/003/008

7. Sketch Plan: Public Hearing: Kenan Heco, proposed 9-unit residential subdivision located at 60 Colonel Page Road. Map 010/071/000

8. Minutes: August 25, 2022

9. Other Business

Submitted by S.Kelley, ZA 8/12/22

