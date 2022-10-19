 Essex Town Zoning Board of Adjustment Public Hearing/Agenda November 3, 2022 - 6:00 Pm | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

October 19, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Essex Town Zoning Board of Adjustment Public Hearing/Agenda November 3, 2022 - 6:00 Pm 

Published October 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

• Join in person at 81 Main Street Conference Room.

• Join via Microsoft Teams at https://www.essexvt.org/870/5481/Join-ZBA-Meeting

• Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 480 347 627#

• Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here:

https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

UNSPECIFIED USE: ANNE ORR, SANTIAGO & KAILEE OSPINA: Proposed Short- Term Rental located at 386 Old Stage Road, Conservation (C1) Zone. Tax ID: 2/018/009/001.

Submitted by S. Kelley, Z.A. on 10/17/22

